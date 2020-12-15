Hugh Arthur "Art" Rice, 80, of Miami, Oklahoma, passed away December 15, 2020 at his home. Celebration of Life Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Welch Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
