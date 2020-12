Iona May (Oney) Reavis, 92, of Welch, Okla., passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Viewing Friday, December 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Private family burial 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Welch Cemetery. Friends may watch the interment by ZOOM. For details, contact the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.