GROVE — This Saturday night is one of Grove’s oldest traditions — the Grove Christmas Parade.

However, on Thursday and Friday, there is a CatMasters Tournament taking place at Wolf Creek.

Also, on Friday and Saturday local merchants are holding the Last-Minute Lakers Open House offering discounts.

The Grand Lake CatMasters Tournament will feature 73 teams from 13 states throughout the country. Fishermen attended from as far away as South Dakota and Pennsylvania.

The organization was founded about five years ago in Possum Kingdom, Texas.

Boats will launch at daylight and weigh-ins are at Wolf Creek at 3 p.m. This year they will have a championship event held in Decatur, Alabama, on the Tennessee River.

Anyone can join in the tournament. There are currently seven tournaments a year according to Ty Nall, the organization’s operations manager.

Then on Friday, area merchants are offering special discounts for last-minute shoppers.

“Procrastinate with confidence and make your last-minute Christmas shopping painless and easier than ever before,” according to the Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Of course, the highlight of the weekend will be the 20th annual Lighted Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is “Tinseltown: Christmas at the Movies!”

The lights almost were out when the pandemic and lack of volunteers were lacking earlier this week. But once the need was known, several volunteers and businesses joined in and the tradition will continue.

The parade will start at the Civic Center around 6 p.m. and continue down Main Street to downtown.

The parade will turn on Third Street and continue until reaching the Cheapo Depot parking lot.

Candy and Santa are sure to appear.

A time-honored tradition beloved by many returns for its 20th season in Grove with the Lights on the Lake Annual Lighted Christmas Parade through Grove on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The town is lined with lights and city hall has a 22-foot tree that has lights that are synchronized to music. The Grove Christmas parade is one of the largest displays in the area for Grand Lake during this time of year.