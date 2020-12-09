Patricia G. Russell–Payton, 78, of rural Fairland, Oklahoma January 17, 1942 to December 4, 2020. She passed away from cancer.

Proceeded by her parents, brother Jerry Johnson and wife Cheryl of Austin, Texas; and a brother, Richard Russell of Afton, Oklahoma.

Survived by her husband, Frank Payton, daughter Mary and husband Chuck Brotherton, grandson, Ethan Brotherton, a great granddaugher and two stepsons, Benjamin Payton, Jason & wife Jasmine Payton, and grandsons Loredo and Jake.

Services are currently pending, and will be held at Green Acres Church.

We would like thank Compassus Hospice for all of their care.