Mrs. Mary Wilma Saltz, 90, of Grove, Oklahoma, departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Mary entered is life on February 25, 1930, in Salina, Oklahoma, daughter of the late James Paul and Essie Oleta (Morton) Gann. She was raised in Southwest City, Missouri and was a 1947 graduate of Southwest City High School. On June 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Melvin Saltz and to this union two daughters were born. Mary was a secretary and bookkeeper throughout her life. Her employment history included, Corner Stone Bank, Bank of Grove, Simmons Foods, Country Gardens and Mike’s Appliance Service. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Grove and was a former member of First Baptist Church in Southwest City. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, caring for her home and spending countless hours with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Saltz on February 9, 1990; a daughter, Janis Cayo; a sister, Lavon Clark; and an infant brother.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Melissa Wilson and husband, Wesley, of Anderson; three grandchildren, Jenny Sievert and husband, Tim, of Grove, Mike Russell and wife, Renee, of Grove and Zach Wilson of Anderson; four great grandchildren, Samantha Sullivan, Samantha Sievert, Timothy Sievert and Elle Russell; a sister, Velma Wescoat of Nevada, Missouri; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Southwest City Cemetery with Pastor Jim Pasley officiating. On-line condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.