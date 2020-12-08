Jacquelin “Jacquie” K. Clark, 79, of Grove, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after a short illness. Jacquie was born August 29, 1941 in Iowa to Kenneth and Helen (Jones) Harrison. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1960.

Mrs. Clark was united in marriage to Donald E. Clark on September 23, 1961. They were married for 58 wonderful years before his passing on March 27, 2020.

As an adult, Mrs. Clark worked in insurance, first at State Farm in Carthage for many years, then later at Grove Associates in Grove, Oklahoma. She was a member of the Sarcoxie Nazarene Church until moving to Grand Lake. What Jacquie loved most in her life was spending time with her family, friends and her cat, “Tiny”. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Clark is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; one daughter, Tammy Frazier; son-in-law, Dean Hartronft; and two nephews.

Mrs. Clark is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Fieker and husband Steve of Sarcoxie; two granddaughters, Krissy Benson and husband Mike of Grove, Oklahoma and Jessica Fieker of Sarcoxie; one grandson, Danial Fieker of Springfield; two great granddaughters, Alexia Benson and Lana Benson of Grove; one brother, Gary Harrison and wife Bonita of Carthage; one aunt, Beverly Pippin of Joplin, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, “Tiny”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carthage Humane Society in care of Ulmer Funeral Home.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Park Cemetery in Carthage.

