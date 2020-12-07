Richard "Dean" D. Allington, age 90, longtime resident of Grove, passed from this life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on November 4, 1930 to Vernon and Mable (Thiessen) Allington in Ashland, Nebraska. He attended Benson High School.

In 1951, Dean enlisted in the U.S. States Navy and proudly served his country for four years during the Korean War, on the USS Essex. As a result of service, he would eventually be on full military disability.

On October 11, 1952, Dean married the love of his life, Dorothea Wiemer, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. The couple made their home in Whittier, CA, where Dean was self employed at his company Alpha VII Woodworking, making customer billiard tables.

In 1984, the couple moved to Grove from Bullhead City, Arizona and purchased Oak E Farms, where Dean enjoyed working the land and cattle. He eventually retired from the farm in 2015, at the age of 85.

Dean was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and Disabled American Vets of Grove and the Elks Club # 1298 when living in Whittier, California.

Hard working, disciplined and maybe even a perfectionist, many would say about Dean, but he was also an adoring husband to his wife of 68 years, and a loving and funny dad and grandpa. He enjoyed the outdoors, working with wood and crafting with his hands. He treasured his family and all the times that they were able to spend together.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and one son, Ronnie Allington, who passed in 2012.

Left to cherish his memory wife, Dottie Allington, children: Richard Allington (Rita) of Palmdale, California, Kathie Benson (Michael), Connie Kubena (Michael) all of Grove and Randy Allington (Jami), of Edmond, Oklahoma. Brother, James Allington of Omaha, Nebraska, 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Donations in Dean's memory may be made to Second Chance Pet Rescue,

64301 E 290 Rd, Grove, OK 74344

or at secondchancepetsponsor.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at http://www.nicholsfuneralandcremaction.com