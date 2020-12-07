JAY — An Administrative Law judge for the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (C.L.E.E.T.) has cleared the way for Mark Berry to be sworn in as sheriff of Delaware County in January.

Berry was elected to the post in August and was set to take office in January. However, an anonymous tip to C.L.E.E.T. claimed that Berry did not have the state-required high school diploma to qualify for the job.

The tip also claimed that Berry knowingly made falsified statements about his education.

A hearing on the issues was held in Ada before an administrative law judge in October. That hearing included more than six witnesses and several hours of testimony.

The C.L.E.E.T. hearing judge has issued a written ruling stating that "there was no showing or remaining allegations of any willful or knowing intent by Respondent (Sheriff-Elect Berry) to provide any false documents in his applications for employment or certifications with CLEET.”

It further stated that “Respondent (Sheriff-Elect Berry) met all conditions and requirements pursuant to the instructions provided to him in 2005 school district officials (ie. superintendents of both Grove and Colcord school districts) for completion of his diploma requirements and was thereafter issued an official high school diploma as authorized by the superintendent of Colcord schools in 2005.”

Berry has been in law enforcement since 2005 and was C.L.E.E.T. certified in 2006.

This ruling clears the way for Berry to be sworn in as the next Delaware County sheriff.

County Commission Chairman David Poindexter said he would consider swearing in Berry before January.

Sheriff Harlan Moore retired at the end of September creating a vacancy.

County commissioners were forced to appoint an interim sheriff to serve out the remainder of Moore’s term. However, they could potentially put Berry in as interim sheriff before January.

Currently, Berry’s primary runoff opponent, Mike Wilkerson, is acting as interim sheriff.

Berry was represented by Brian Berry of the Tulsa law firm Berry & Otterson.