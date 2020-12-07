The Grove City Council voted to approve an economic development contract with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce to enhance recruitment of retail businesses during its meeting on Dec. 1.

Donnie Crain, chamber president, asked to extend the contract for a second year. Crain told the council that “multiple developers” have been looking at property. Crain indicated the chamber along with several private partners had agreed to fund their 50% of the project for another year and he was asking the city for the other 50% share. “We have a very resilient economy. We have had both an increase in sales tax revenue and in the number of new residents.” The council voted to extend the contract on a 4-1 vote with Matt Henderson abstaining because of his position as a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Also discussed during the meeting was the lack of progress on a structure at 301 E. Fifth St. The owner of the property has been asked to appear before the council each meeting for several months. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council appeared to be disappointed in the lack of progress on the property, and the council told the property owner that if at the next meeting there was not significant progress they would begin issuing citations against the property. The owner said that a family illness had delayed progress.

The council also approved an agreement for a fishing tournament to be held on Sept. 30, 2021, with the National Pro Fishing League.

The mask ordinance approved by the council last month was also discussed. Apparently, some of the local businesses interpreted the section which requires businesses to post a sign on the door requiring masks to mean that the total cost of not posting the signs would be $118. The ordinance stated that the first two violations would be a fine of $9 each and the third and subsequent fines would be $100. The council clarified that each day of violation after the first two citations would be $100 per day. No changes were made to the wording of the ordinance.