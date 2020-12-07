JAY — An increase of 163 COVID-19 in a week raised concerns of Delaware County Commissioners last week.

The county also a new death raising the total to 39 in the county during the pandemic. According to Human Resources Director Vicki Cossairt there are currently 231 active cases in the county.

The Commissioners have taken a proactive approach to the virus by limiting access to the courthouse and having county offices sanitized once a week.

Apparently, Judge David Crutchfield was affected by the virus.

District Attorney Kenny Wright told the commissioners that one county had to shut down its county clerk’s office for a two-week period.

The county is concerned about a potential increase in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The relatively short meeting included the approval for the disposal of two computers from the Treasurer’s office, and a list of officers from the Eucha Fire Department to be covered by liability insurance.

The Commission approved a confidentiality agreement with the Oklahoma Health Department as well.

Commissioners postponed action on a sheriff’s office request to transfer funds from a DOJ grant to fund some COVID-19 expenses until further discussion and a request by the Zena Fire Department to use some county sales tax funds. Both of these items will appear on a future agenda.