WYANDOTTE — The Wyandotte girls got their season started on the right note Tuesday, Dec. 1 with a 47-33 win against Bluejacket.

The WHS boys also were a 54-29 winner.

Girls

Eight different players scored for the Lady Bears, topped by Haley Hart with 17 points.

Emily Drake added nine while Mallory Butterfield and Kallie Morisset scored six each.

Taylor Fent, Presley Brecheisen and Amanda Stephens contributed two points each.

Wyandotte jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter and pulled away.

It was 22-8 at the break and 38-20 after three.

Bluejacket’s points came from Taci Mitchell, Shelbie Baker and Abigail Brewster with eight each, Anna Nair with six, Ella Bluejacket, two, and Gracie Brewster, one.

Boys

The Bear exploded for 23 points in the second quarter.

They were up only 9-7 following one quarter, but pulled away in the second.

WHS held a 10-2 margin in the third frame then Bluejacket counted with an 18-12 edge over the last eight minutes.

Atticus Douthit and Bryce Pogue had 11 each and Talon Powers scored 10 for Wyandotte.

Also scoring for the Bears were

Jaret Burney with eight, Justus Robertson and Gavin Kihenia six each and Wyatt Carlin contributed two.

Kolton Hicks’ 10 points led the way for Bluejacket.

Parker Shaffer had seven points and Cody McVay, Gabe Arrevillagas and Kamryn Seaton each scored four.