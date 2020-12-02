Lena Faye Korb, 76, a longtime Afton resident passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Lena was born on February 11, 1944 in Catoosa, Oklahoma to Thomas Dixon and Opal (Watts) Frost. She graduated with the Class of 1962 in Afton. She later married her love of fifty-eight years John Korb Sr. She worked as a cook at the Afton Hospital and then for Grand Lake Mental Health. She enjoyed crocheting, Clogging and playing cards. Her parents Thomas and Opal Frost preceded her in passing along with her siblings Jack Frost, Brenda Kingfisher, Frankie Frost and Freddie Frost and a granddaughter Krissi Korb.

Survivors include her husband John Korb Sr. of the home, her children John Korb Jr. and his wife Leah of Hickory, Oklahoma, Thomas Korb and his wife Becky of Morris, Robin Harper and her husband Jack of Afton, Misty Blevins and her husband Bo of Afton and Michael Korb and his wife Jandra of Vinita, Her grandchildren Trista Forrester, Caitlyn Jandebeur, Cierra Grant, TJ Korb, Tanna Korb, Brad Jones, Laci Barton, Paige Mackey, Mackenzie Korb and Marissa Korb along with fifteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings Jimmie Frost, Freda George, Roy Frost, Mitzie Greenfeather along with many other relatives and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Lena Faye at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Afton with Reverend Brian Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sixkiller Cemetery in Afton under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Afton, Oklahoma.

Casket bearers will be Brad Jones, Laci Barton, Trista Forrester, Cierra Grant, Paige Mackey, TJ Korb, Mackenzie Korb, Marissa Korb and Tanna Korb.

Honorary Casketbearers will be Caitlyn Jandebeur, Braxton Jones, Brennan Jones, Libbi Barton, Ricky Barton and Jaycee Jones.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Parkinson’s Foundation of Oklahoma or American Lung Association.

