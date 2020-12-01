Buddy Rex Palmer, 87, of Miami, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Integris Miami Hospital. Mr. Palmer was born on May 22, 1933 Afton, Oklahoma to Daniel Elmer and Ruth M. (Fletcher) Palmer. Buddy was a Veteran of the United States Army, who continued his service to his family as he worked as a caregiver as his family grew older. Mr. Palmer worked as a Toll Booth Attendant at the Afton Turnpike Gate for many years before his retirement. While working there he enjoyed feeding the fish at the turnpike pond. So much so he could get the fish to eat out of his hand. Buddy was devout Christian and a member of the Church of Christ. When the 911 Emergency System was first implemented in Ottawa County, Bud volunteered many countless hours driving around the county helping to create 911 Emergency addresses for everyone. Mr. Palmer was preceded in passing by his parents Elmer and Ruth Palmer and his brothers Lee Palmer and Donald Palmer.

Survivors include his wife Louann (Akers) Palmer, his children Kenny Palmer and his wife Karla of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Ronnie Palmer and his wife Helen of Benbrooke, Texas and Peggy Siegrist and her husband Clint of Miami, a sister-in-law Louella Palmer of Grove, his grand children Jason Palmer and his wife Amy, April Gardner and her husband Greg, Kristin Campos and her husband Joseph, Brandon Siegrist and his wife Jeanie, Derek Siegrist and his wife Kirsten, Trey Siegrist and his wife Paige, Cassie Palmer and Addie Palmer along with numerous great grandchildren.

Services were Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 PM at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami. Interment followed at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Afton.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to In Search of the Lord’s Way at the following link http://www.searchtv.org/formmemorialhonor.html.

