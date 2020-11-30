Verl Dean Conard 78, of Columbus, Kansas passed from this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born October 3, 1942 to the union of George Verl and Permelia (Nash) Conard. Dean drove a truck for several years as an owner/operator. He also farmed and enjoyed tinkering around his farm. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, George and Permelia Conard; one son, Ronald Dean Conard. Dean is survived by three sons, George Kenneth Conard and wife Keri of Columbus, Kansas, Larry Conard and wife Lisa of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Doug Conard and wife Sondra of Florida; two daughters, Deanna Sherwood and husband Earl of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Michelle; one sister, Dorothy Maxwell of Oswego, Kansas; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Joe Kellogg will officiate. Verl has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.