MIAMI — Ottawa County ranks 16th in Oklahoma in unemployment rates, according to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission data for September.

The unemployment rate in the county for September was 4.0%.

By comparison, it was 4.3% in August and 6.0% in July.

The September 2019 rate was 3.2%.

In April, when the pandemic first really started tightening its grip, the rate was 16.7%, with 2,421 unemployed.

The percentage point change between March 2020 and April 2020 was 12.5%.

Updated numbers for October will be released Thursday, Dec. 3.

The September 2020 labor force in the county was 14,717, with 591 of those unemployed.

By comparison, the September unemployment rate in Delaware County was 3.9% and 4.4% for Craig County.

According to OESC figures, rates were higher in September than a year previously in 73 of the state’s 77 counties, lower in two counties and unchanged in two counties.

The highest rates in state: Latimer, 9.2%; Beckham, 7.3%, and Johnston and Stephens counties, 7.0% each.

The state’s lowest rates are Cimarron County, 1.4%; Beaver County, 1.8%; Texas County, 1.8% — all in the panhandle — and Woods County, 2.7%.