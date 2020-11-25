November sales tax collections in Jay, which reflect sales from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, fell 31 percent. In November 2019 collections were $101,244 and for November 2020 were $69,452.

The November sales tax numbers are in and as expected, sales tax collections plummeted with the closing of the Walmart store in Jay.

November sales tax collections in Jay, which reflect sales from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, fell 31 percent. In November 2019 collections were $101,244 and for November 2020 were $69,452. In the previous four months of the fiscal year, sales taxes had increased between 5% and 16%. For the fiscal year, which began in July, collections totaled $483,038 in 2019 compared to $498,667 this year, a 3% increase.

The good news is that use tax collections were up 89%. Use taxes are sales of goods made outside the city but for use in the city, such as internet sales. The city received use tax revenue of $15,966 compared to only $8,429 in November 2019. That means the combined sales and use tax collections for November were down $24,255 for the month. On an annualized basis, that would mean a loss of sales and use tax revenue of $291,000 over a 12-month period.

In Grove, November sales tax collections were up 24% to $704,267 compared to $567,728 in November 2019. For the fiscal year, sales taxes are up 19% to $3.66 million compared to $3.08 million last year.

Grove has similar good news about use taxes. November collections were up 42% to $68,607 compared to $48,227 in November 2019. For the fiscal year, Grove use taxes are up 34% with collections of $293,613 for the first five months of the fiscal year.

Delaware County’s sales tax collections for November were up 4% totaling $476,568. Use tax collections were up 53% to $87,099. For the fiscal year, the county’s sales tax collections total $2.84 million compared to $2.4 million for the same five months. Use tax collections are up 63% for the fiscal year with collections of $434,206 compared to $266,693 for the same time period.

Ottawa County and all other Grand Lake towns also saw increases in sales and use tax collections in November and all are also running ahead of collections for the first five months of the fiscal year.

Sales tax collections for other Delaware County towns increased between 7% and 43% in November over November 2019. The largest increase was for Kansas at 43% followed by Oaks at 38%, Bernice at 35%, West Siloam Springs at 27% and Colcord at 7%.

For the fiscal year, West Siloam Springs sales tax collections are up 34% to $328,575. Oaks collections are up 32% to $9,250; Kansas is up 29% to $218,579; Bernice is up 21% to $133,644; and Colcord is up 13% to $69,242.

Uses taxes for each of these towns has also increased substantially for the fiscal year with increases of 118% by Kansas with collections of $39,390; a 77% increase for West Siloam Springs with collections of $26,231; 74% increase for Bernice with collections of $15,165; and a 35% increase for Colcord with collections of $21,301.

Ottawa County has increased sales tax collection by 8% during the fiscal year with collections of $1.6 million compared to $1.48 million in 2019. Use taxes for the county are up 45% with collections of $249,752.

Afton’s sales tax collections for the fiscal year are up 18% to $181,463. Wyandotte’s sales tax collections are up 26% to $52,142; and Fairland’s sales tax collections for the first five months are up 30% to $120,556. Each of these towns also has a major increase in use tax collections as well.

Disney’s sales tax collections are up 73% climbing to $74,165 for the first five months of the fiscal year. Use taxes are up 87% to $8,292 for the same period.

Langley’s sales tax collections for FY2020 are up 27% to $549,606 and use taxes have climbed 48% to $13,773.