According to the latest state unemployment numbers, the figures have stabilized in Delaware County. After climbing to 12.8% in April or about 2,237 individuals, the most recent numbers indicate unemployment has fallen to 3.9% which compares to 3.4% for the same month in 2019.

New unemployment claims, according to the Oklahoma Department of Employment, are now running between 25 and 31 per week.

In 2020, the week with the highest number of initial claims for Delaware County was the week ending on May 2. The unofficial estimate is that between 745 and 911 claims were filed that week. That compares to 2019 when the highest number of initial claims for Delaware County was the week ending on Nov. 30. It is estimated that there were around 28 to 35 claims filed that week.

The latest figures indicate there are 18,669 workers in the county and 735 of those are unemployed. In March before the pandemic lockdown, Delaware County had an unemployment rate of 3.2%.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Commission, the statewide rate is 6.1 falling from an April high of 13.7%. The most recent month is higher than the 5.4% reported for the previous month.

Surrounding counties unemployment rates are all higher than Delaware County’s rate. Ottawa County has a 4.3% rate with 591 out of 14,717 workers looking for work. Craig County has a 4.4% unemployment rate with 260 seeking work.

The other adjoining counties include Mayes with a rate of 4.4% unemployment, Cherokee with a 4.5% rate and Adair with a 4.9% rate.