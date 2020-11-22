Claranne Hayes passed away on Thursday November19, 2020 after a ten year fight with Alzheimer's.

Claranne was born on May 5, 1934 in Monroe, Oklahoma. to Clarence and Thelma Browning. She graduated from Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma. High School in 1952. She attended Northeastern State College (Tahlequah) for two years and graduated from Oklahoma A&M College (OSU) in 1956 with a Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1956. On June 3, 1956 she married Bobby (Bob) Hayes and became a Military Wife, joining him in assignments in Texas, Japan, Miami, Oklahoma (1962-1966) , Hawaii and South Carolina. In Bob's assignments, Claranne taught Elementary in Lubbock, Texas and Kindergarten and preschool programs at Air Force bases in Alabama, Japan and Hawaii. After Air Force retirement in 1975, they returned to Miami where she taught countless children in Kindergarten for 20 years in the Miami Public School System.

Claranne is survived by her husband Bob of sixty four plus years of marriage, three daughters and spouses Donna (Steve) Pryor, Enid, Oklahoma, Nancy (Michael) Uhren, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Sharon Hayes, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Four grandchildren Kathryn (Dewey) Oard, Sarah Pryor all of Enid, Luke (Jayna) Pryor of Santa Clarita, California and Will Hayes of Tulsa and three great-grandchildren, Calysta and Merrick Oard of Enid and Madelyn Pryor of Santa Clarita , California. She is also survived by her two sisters, Emma Lou Cox of Bartlesville and Mary Beth Retherford of Owasso, nieces, nephews and extended family along with special long time relationships with the “Lotsa Family”. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Claranne was a loving, devoted, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was kind, thoughtful and loving to all who knew her. She has been a member of the Miami First United Methodist Church for 58 years where she sang in the church choir for 30 years, worked in the Sunday school and youth program and was chairman of the United Methodist Women's Coats for Kids program for five years. She was a member of the EJ Chapter of PEO since 1998 and Ottawa County Retired Educators where she served two years as recording secretary and one year as Chairman and was recognized as Ottawa County's VIM (Very Important Member) with the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.

Claranne also loved music, reading, crafting, country and western dancing, cooking, traveling with The Lotsa Family group for over 15 years and with her family yearly to Branson and making holidays exceptional for her family.

Claranne was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She spent many hours sewing for her daughters, including sewing two wedding dresses and sewing for her grandchildren. She made beautiful quilting pieces, including making a quilt for each of her grandchildren.

A special recognition to Drs Clark and Mark Osborn, Good Shepherd Hospice and her exceptional caregivers JoAnn Hames, Angie Tingleff and Cindy Allman for the love and care they have provided to Claranne.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miami First United Methodist Church Choir.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at First Christian Church in Miami with Reverend Taud Boatman, Dr. Clark Osborn and Reverend Geoff Buffalo officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Hayes Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.