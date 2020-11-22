Billy “Bill” S. West, age 94, of Grove, Oklahoma departed his extraordinary life for the next on November 18, 2020 in Jay, Oklahoma. Bill was born on August 29, 1926 to Sherman and Illa (Hinds) West in Joplin, Missouri. A patriot in the truest sense of the word, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18, and proudly served his country during WWII with the 84th Infantry Division. After returning home, he opened West Auto Repair, in Seneca, Missouri, where he was a familiar and friendly face for decades. There are not enough words to capture who Bill was; for now, gentlemanly, solid, steadfast, and charming will have to suffice. He was possessed of an easy wit, a firm handshake and big, strong hugs. He was a quiet, sweet natured man who loved his family and especially his grandchildren. Bill lived a full, fun life that included bowling, dancing, traveling, and teaching himself guitar at age 90. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dean West and Jerry West. Left to cherish Bill’s memory and carry on his legacy are his loving wife of 20 years, Gale West; children: Dan West (Julie) of Seneca, Missouri, Clifford West of Seneca, Missouri, Billy Joe West (Susan) of Seneca, Missouri; step children: Kaylin Coody (Reed) of Bixby, Oklahoma, Carolyn Bannister (Mike) of Jenks, Oklahoma, Pam Harris of Mounds, Oklahoma and Keith Martindale (Melissa) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. siblings: Don West (Marilyn) of Carl Junction, Missouri, Gayle West (Patty) of Seneca, Missouri, and Garra Coffman (Paul) of Independence, Missouri, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Grove’s First Baptist Church. Pastor Jim Paslay to Officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com