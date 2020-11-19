Dalene Sue Hampton McGhee, 86, was born on March 15, 1934 in Grove, Oklahoma to her parents, John Hampton and Lizzie Kelly Hampton. She departed this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Sue lived a full and active life, and her friends and family are grieving her passing but honored to have had her in their lives. Sue was raised by her parents, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hampton and John F. Hampton and lived in the back of her parent’s Country Store in Zena, Oklahoma. She attended primary and middle school in Zena and graduated from Grove High School. Sue is in heaven now, preceded in death by her mother Lizzie Hampton, father John Hampton, sister Peggy Teel, and brother Kelly Hampton. Thank you, Sue, for being you and sharing yourself with all who knew and loved you, our lives have been made richer by knowing and loving you. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John McGhee of Grove, Oklahoma; by her daughter, Anne Gutierrez and her husband Abel, their two children Audrey Anne and Amy Sue; and her daughter Lynne McGhee and numerous family and friends. Sue’s family will have a Private Celebration Of Life Graveside Service at Zena Cemetery, Jay, Oklahoma. Her Interment will be at the Zena Cemetery in Jay, Oklahoma. The McGhee family will have Sue’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Service for her family and friends sometime in the Spring of 2021.

Donations may be directed to Dodge Baptist Church or Gideons of Grove in her name. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.