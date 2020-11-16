JAY — A 61-year-old inmate of the Delaware County jail, Brian Edward Anderson, died on Friday, Nov. 13.

Anderson was charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 21, 2017, death of a Locust Grove woman, Melissa Vermillion, 41.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into Anderson’s death and an autopsy by the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. When sheriff deputies discovered Anderson early on Nov. 13, he was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove where he died.

Anderson was transferred to the Delaware County jail from the Department of Corrections on Sept. 18 to appear at a preliminary hearing on the murder charge, which was set for Oct. 1. On Sept. 25, Anderson was diagnosis with COVID-19. The preliminary hearing was postponed because of his diagnosis.

Anderson and his wife Allie Beth Anderson, 43, were both facing murder charges allegedly injecting Vermillion, with methamphetamine and videotaping her death at their residence in Eucha in 2017.

Vermillion’s death was reported by Allie Anderson. Authorities estimate that she had been dead for more than an hour before they were called. Brian Anderson was not a home when authorities arrived on the scene. Allie Anderson was originally charged with Second Degree murder in November 2018.

In October 2019, an informant told detectives that he was present in Anderson’s Eucha home on the night that Vermillion died. According to a report by Detective Jason Hutchison, the informant told authorities that Brian and Allie Anderson were both at the home and that Brian admitted to him that he had given Vermillion the meth shot that led to her death. Hutchison said the informant said the couple was afraid Vermillion would be a witness against Brian Anderson in a separate case.

Based on the new information from the informant, the second-degree murder charge against Allie Anderson was dismissed and she and Brian Anderson were both charged with first-degree murder in October 2019, two years after the death.

In the videotape recording obtained from the home at the time of Vermillion’s death only Allie Anderson appears on the tape, but a man’s voice is heard off-camera. Allie Anderson remains in custody and continues to face the first-degree murder charge.

Brian Anderson had served time for charges of possession and distribution of drugs as far back as 1999. He was in state prison from April 2000 until September 2005 for cases in Mayes County. He was also in prison from June 2007 until December 2014 for cases in Tulsa County according to Department of Correction records.

He was arrested in Delaware County in March 2018 for manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in February 2020 in that case and sent to state prison on July 29, 2020.

Since the March 2018 arrest, he also was arrested in August 2018 for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and a court date was set in that case for Jan. 4, 2021. He subsequently was arrested again in May 2019, for possession and intent to distribute drugs as well.