Grayden Robert “Bob” Epperson, age 91, of Grove, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his devoted family.

Visitation for friends and family will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 10 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Church of Christ in Grove. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Service.