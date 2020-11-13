WYANDOTTE — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Ottawa County Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to a press release, around 11 p.m. Thursday, the OSBI received a request from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting at a residence in Wyandotte.

The victim, Melvin Shamblin was transported to a hospital in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The release said the alleged shooter was cooperative and was released after an interview that included several witnesses, according to the OSBI.

Upon completion of the investigation, the OSBI will provide a full report to the Ottawa County District Attorney’s office for review and determination of potential charges.