Beverly Jean Schisler, nee Mease, age 87, of St. Charles Missouri born May 8, 1933 in East St. Louis, Illinois, and passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Jean was always happiest when she was with her family. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and spending time on the lake. Jean loved watching OU and OSU football and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved music and dancing and welcomed any opportunity to shop! She was loving, caring and compassionate and the epitome of a doting grandma. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Richard” Schisler; her son, Michael Schisler; her parents, William J. and Adele G., nee Dauer, Mease; her brother, James Mease and her grandsons, Matthew Schisler and Cameron Schisler.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen Lewis, of St. Charles, Missouri, Kevin (Nancy) Schisler, of St. Charles, Missouri, Kenneth “Kenny” (Amy) Schisler, of Oologah, Oklahoma, and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Schisler, of Fayetteville, GA. Jean is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many more to whom she was “Mom”, “Grandma” or “GG”.

Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Visitation: Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Friday, November 13 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral: Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 13 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Friends and family may also view the service through a live stream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/714983258952934. Entombment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.