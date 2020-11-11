Edna Fern Upchurch-Close, 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was born on November 7, 1944 in Odessa, TX to her parents, Olen Upchurch and Evalyn Holloway Upchurch. She was the youngest of 9 children. Edna attended school in Odessa, TX and Grove, OK. After school, Edna held several different types of jobs. Edna married Tom Cox in Fairland, OK. They had one daughter, Tomie Burris. Edna remarried Frank Close on March 19, 1973. They had one son, Frank E. Close, Jr. and moved to Grove in 1991. Edna continued to work different jobs until her retirement in the late 2000’s. Edna was always a caretaker and cared for her husband until his passing in 2017. Edna’s joy was being with her family and granddaughters. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Edna is preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Evalyn Upchurch; her 5 sisters, Modina Collins, Betty Creason, Thelma Davis, Nancy Powell and Gwen Richardson; 3 brothers,Richard Upchurch, Miles Upchurch and Boby Upchurch. Edna is survived by her son, Frank E. Close, Jr. and wife Megan of Grove, OK; daughter, Tomie Burris of Kansas City, MO; 2 granddaughters, Gentry and Bailey Close of Grove, OK; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Edna’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00pm, Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Chapel, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK with Chaplain Debi Olive Officiating. Edna’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will conclude in the Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.