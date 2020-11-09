Thomas Henry Witte, son of John Clements Augustus Witte and Ruth Barnett Witte, passed away October 29, 2020. He was born in Miami Oklahoma in 1931 and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Ruth Witte, nee Henson. He is survived by his three children, Joy Holle of Fairland Oklahoma, Geoffrey Witte of Topeka, Kansas and Karen Zenker of Valley View, Texas. He was grandfather to nine and great grandfather to four. He is survived by one sister.

Thomas graduated from Pittsburgh State University after serving in both the Army and the Air Force. He taught school and coached sports for almost 35 years, all but a few in Robinson, Kansas, where he retired. He was an avid golfer, reader and carpenter, and loved the outdoors.

Funeral services will be held in the spring, where his ashes will be laid to rest along with his wife’s in the family cemetery in Oklahoma.