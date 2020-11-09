Neva Jean Horner, 89, of Welch, passed away November 6, 2020. Service 1:00 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Welch Christian Church. Burial will follow in GAR Cemetery in Miami. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
