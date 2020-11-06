June 09, 1940 – October 31, 2020

Jackson Lee Tanner passed away on October 31, 2020, at his home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He was born on June 09, 1940 in Claremore, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tanner, his father, Richard Tanner; his mother Jesse Kidd, and brother, Richard Tanner, Jr. (June).

He is survived by his sibling, Betty Belt; his children, Aaron and his wife Margie Tanner; Darren and his wife Stacie Tanner; his grandchildren: Matthew Tanner, Catherine Tanner, Connor Tanner, and Hailey Tanner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jack devoted his life to his wife, Linda Tanner and his sons Aaron and Darren. When the grandchildren came along they were also his pride and joy. Jack will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A Graveside Service was held at Burkhart Cemetery (7122 Juniper Road, 1 mile East of Racine, MO) on Wednesday, November 04, 2020.