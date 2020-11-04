Delaware County voters turned out in record numbers and nearly mirrored statewide statistics. A total of 17,218 Delaware County voters cast ballots for President on Tuesday or 70.5% of the 24,398 registered voters.

Delaware County voters turned out in record numbers and nearly mirrored statewide statistics. A total of 17,218 Delaware County voters cast ballots for President on Tuesday or 70.5% of the 24,398 registered voters. That compares to 15,716 total votes in Delaware County in the 2016 Presidential race. Statewide 69.25% of all registered voters voted either by mail or in-person.

In Delaware County, President Donald Trump received 78.6% of the vote compared to 65.5% statewide. Former Vice President Joe Biden received support from 20.2% of Delaware County voters compared to 32.3% statewide.

Delaware County voters gave U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe 74.7% of their votes compared to his 63% support statewide. Congressman Mark Wayne Mullin also was re-elected with the oval of 75% of voters in his district. In Delaware County, the Congressman received 78.2% of the vote.

In the District 3 State Senator race, Blake Stephens (R) defeated Dyllon Fite (D) garnering 81.6% of the vote.

Both State Questions failed to gain enough support to pass. State Question 805 which would have prohibited prosecutors from added additional time to sentences for previous crime convictions lost statewide receiving only 39% support. Only 30.5% of Delaware County voters supported the proposition.

State Question 814, which would have allowed a majority of the state tobacco tax fund to be used to pay for health care for the poor, failed to be approved statewide. Throughout Oklahoma, the provision was approved by only 41.2%. It received the oval of 41% of Delaware County voters.

The proposal to annex a small portion of the Bernice Fire District into the Monkey Island Fire District was overwhelmingly approved by property owners. A total of 35 landowners voted on the proposal and it passed with 32 people voting in favor of the annexation and only 3 opposed.

According to the Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January, a total of 2,062 people voted by mail and an additional 2,209 people voted during the early voting period of Oct. 29 to Oct. 31. Those 4,271 voters represented about 24% of the total votes cast in the county.

January said there were no issues at any of the precincts in Delaware County on Tuesday. She said she received many phone calls on Tuesday from residents who said they had registered online, but their names were not in the precinct books. January explained that while Oklahomans can get an application online to register, it must be printed out, signed and brought in person to the Election office in order to complete the registration.

Over the next few days, the Election Board will review 77 so-called provisional ballots. These are ballots that required further review. There may be some question about either an identification or a question of whether the person is actually a registered voter. January indicated that if a registered voter does not vote in several elections, their registration becomes inactive. This normally takes between 8 and 10 years. However, if they were registered and became inactive, their vote will be counted.

Despite the large turnout, The Election Board actually completed their counting and adjourned their meeting at 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday. This was earlier than many other elections some of which took until 10:30 p.m. or later to complete.