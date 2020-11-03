COMMERCE — Elijah Redden won the unexpired term as major of the City of Commerce by a hair during a special election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Redden, who currently represents Ward 2 on the Commerce City Council, received 34.74 percent of the 642 total votes while Jackie Smith finished with 33.33%.

According to unofficial returns, Redden had 223 votes — 172 of those coming Tuesday — compared to 214 for Smith.

Ottawa County Election Board secretary Verna L. Ferris said despite the mere nine-vote difference, Redden is the winner.

Kenneth L. Leggett finished with 171 votes (26.64%) and Danny Crafton Jr. picked up 34 (5.30%).

Redden succeeds Michael Hart, who resigned in June to take the position as Commerce City Administrator.

Hart had been Commerce mayor for 12 years.