MIAMI — Verna L. Ferris has been Ottawa County Election Board secretary for more than 14 years and she hasn’t seen anything like this leading up to Tuesday’s General Election.

There were 1,705 voters in the county who took advantage of early balloting at the Court House Annex — 642 Thursday, 699 Friday and 364 on Saturday.

Ferris said Saturday, 72.7% of the mail ballots had been returned, 972 of 1,338.

“I have been secretary of the election board for over 14 years and these are the largest numbers I have experienced,” she said. “Voter interest is high in Ottawa County.”

Ferris said there are a total of 17,697 registered voters in the county.

A by-party breakdown provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board Saturday night showed that of the returns, there were 1,240 Republicans (362 mail and 878 absentee in-person), eight Libertarians (two and six), 1,208 Democrats (515 and 693), and 237 Independents (93 and 144).

The counties with the most in-person absentee voters were Oklahoma, 5,433; Cleveland, 5,243; Tulsa, 4,408; Rogers, 2,605, and Wagoner, 2,311.

The OSEB said several more counties (rural or exurban) had more than 2,000 in-person early voters the first two days: Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Grady, LeFlore, Logan, Muskogee, Osage, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Stephens and Washington.

In addition to a full slate on the national, state and county ballot, voters in Commerce will decide between Danny Crafton Jr., Kenneth L. Leggett Jr., Elijah Redden or Jackie Smith to replace Michael Hart as mayor.

Hart resigned in June to become Commerce city administrator.

Two state questions also will be decided.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct-polling place or during early voting to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. A voter may show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board.

Sample ballots, registration verification, polling locations, election returns and other pertinent information are available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html

For additional election-related information, call the Ottawa County Election Board at 918-542-2893.

Here’s where Ottawa County residents can go to cast votes on Tuesday:

Precinct 2: First Christian Church, 2424 North Main, Miami

Precinct 3: Miami Senior Citizen Center, 2104 Denver Harnar Drive, Miami

Precinct 4: Miami Friends Church, 209 I NE, Miami

Precinct 5: Nine Tribes Tower, 205 B NE, Miami

Precinct 7: Southern Hills Baptist Church, 1925 E SW, Miami

Precinct 8: Miami First Baptist Church, 1st and A SW, Miami

Precinct 9: All Saints Episcopal Church, 225 B NW, Miami

Precinct 11: Civic Center, 129 5th NW, Miami

Precinct 12: Cutting Edge Ministries, 342 Goodrich Blvd., Miami

Precinct 14: Commerce First Baptist Church, 109 North Cherry Street, Commerce

Precinct 23: Quapaw City Hall, 410 South Main, Quapaw

Precinct 25: Eastside Baptist Church, 10051 South 652 Road, Miami

Precinct 26: Wyandotte Community Center, 212 South Main Street, Wyandotte

Precinct 28: Fairland Assembly of God Church, 350 South Main, Fairland

Precinct 31: Ottawa Tribal Building, 11400 South 613 Road, Miami

Precinct 34: Afton Community Center, 201 Southwest First, Afton

Ferris said even though the Miami Senior Center has been closed to the public due to COVID-19, it will be open for voting on Election Day.

Voters can go to the Voter Portal to confirm their voter registration, find polling places, view sample ballots and track an absentee ballot or call the election board at 918-542-2893 or like it on Facebook at Ottawa County Election Board.