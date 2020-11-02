At the end of early voting on Saturday, 2,209 voters took advantage of early voting this year compared to 1,734 in 2016, a 27 percent increase.

The Delaware Election Board held a special meeting on Saturday after in-person voting closed. The Board had received permission to open absentee ballots on Saturday rather than wait until Tuesday night because of the increased number of both mail-in absentee ballots and early voters. That special meeting began at 3 p.m. and lasted until after 9 p.m.

According to the Election Board Secretary, Crystal January, “While the ballots are not actually tabulated, the early voters and mail-in ballots are run through our tabulation machine. However, we don’t actually tabulate them until Tuesday night after the polls close.”

The Delaware Election Board includes both a Republican and Democratic member. The Republican member is Delores Burt and the Democratic member is Lawrence Knoles. On Saturday, they were responsible for checking individual ballots to see if they had properly attached identification and properly followed the instructions about placing their actual ballot in a sealed inner envelope.

During the last Presidential election 23 of the total 2,781 absentee ballots were rejected and not counted which is about 1% of total mail-in votes.

Delaware County has an increase of 4% in total voters in 2020 versus the last Presidential election in 2016. That is about the same as the statewide increase of 6.4% for the same period. This year Oklahoma has 2,090,107 compared to 1,978,807 in 2016.

Both the county and the state have become more Republican during the last four years. In Delaware County, the number of Republican voters has increased 29% climbing to 11,582 compared to 8,961 in 2016. Statewide Republicans increased their share of registered voters by 14.6% to 1,008,569 compared to 880,130 in 2016.

At the same time, Democratic voters have decreased by 12% both in Delaware County and statewide. In 2016 there were 832,069 registered Democratic voters compared to only 738,258 in 2020. In Delaware County registered Democrats have decreased to 7,729 compared to 9,876 in 2016.

Independent voters have remained the same in Delaware County in 2020 with 2,562 compared to 2,563 in 2016. Libertarian voters in Delaware County now total 74. Independent voters have decreased statewide by about 50% with only 132,11 registered in 2020 compared to 266,608 in 2016.