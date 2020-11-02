Jay Edward Jones, age 79, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jay was born on May 14, 1941 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to Francis and Janet Jones. After graduating high school, Jay served in the United States Air Force. After his military service he worked for Boeing Aircraft in the Philippines and Japan.

His childhood in Smithfield, Ohio was filled with fond memories of helping his mom, grandma, and grandpa and having his baby cousin Susie along for a ride anywhere he went. Jay also loved hanging with his best friends and being a gifted athlete.

Jay was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He will truly be remembered for his laughter, his goofiness, honesty, dependability, strength, his caring nature always being there for others, and making any person he encountered feel welcomed and part of his family. Jay enjoyed golfing, watching his sports, NASCAR, and of course his Ohio State Buckeyes Football team. OH- …IO, Go Buckeyes!

Jay lived life to the fullest and the way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and paved his own way. And if you said he couldn’t do it: he would make sure he could. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Janet Jones. He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Wermilyn Jones; his 3 children, Jay Eric, Jay Francis, and Lynay Mae Jones; his 3 grandchildren, Tanner, Ty and Jersey Jones, and his cousins Susie Weldon, who was more like his sister, and Lana Kay Becker.

A memorial service to celebrate Jay’s life will be Friday, November 6th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. The family is remembering and honoring Jay’s life with contributions to the St. Elizabeth Catholic church’s building fund in lieu of flowers.