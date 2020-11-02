Harlin Conley Brewer, 97, of Miami passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Miami on October 22, 1923 to Carmel and Eva (Flood) Brewer. After graduating from Miami High School Harlin went into the Army where he was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II. Mr. Brewer was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He married Jacqueline (Captain) Brewer on December 14, 1946 in Commerce, Oklahoma. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and helping people. Mr. Brewer was preceded in passing by his parents Carmel and Eva, his wife Jacqueline Brewer, a daughter Deborah Bryant and a brother Ronnie Brewer.

Harlin’s family left to share his legacy are his daughter Paula Forbes and her husband Mike of Miami, his grandchildren Stacie Mellen, Stephen White, Justin Forbes and Matt Forbes along with three great grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Graveside services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Baxter Springs Cemetery with Minister Leon Weece officiating. Services are under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Brewer’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.