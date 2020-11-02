Corbie Max Bond, 85 of Miami passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home at Nine Tribes Tower. Corbie was born on December 2, 1934 in Fairland, Oklahoma to Lon and Nancy (French) Bond. He graduated from Fairland High School and went to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. While he was in college he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1954-1958. He then returned to finish his education at NSU and received an Associates degree in Science. He worked for many years at B.F. Goodrich in Miami, then later for Nine Tribes Tower in maintenance. Corbie loved to read and was a hugh football fan. Corbie was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie L. Bond, son, Jason Bond, sister, Betty Akers and 2 brothers, Thomas and Lon Bond. Corbie is survived by his four children, Jacqueline Carol Giudice and husband Steven of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Scott Ray Bond and wife Dawn of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Regina Faye Sheridan and husband Jeff of Carrollton, Texas, Corbi Jean Mills of Moundville, Alabama and one brother, Kenneth Bond and wife Tommie Lou of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Corbie is also survived 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Fairland Cemetery (Fairland, OK 74343). Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation.