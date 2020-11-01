Johna Mary (Glaze) Holford took her last breath October 28, 2020 at Whispering

Pines Assisted Living Center in Lake City.

She was born December 19, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to John C. and May Ruth

(Standerfer) Glaze.

Johna received her Master’s Degree in Dance from Eastern Michigan University.

She taught Physical Education in Michigan in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

She became a partner in a weekly newspaper, Pontiac Times, until 1979 when she moved to Oklahoma. She worked for the Oklahoma City Schools Community Education in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She volunteered at The Coffee Creek Equestrian Riding Center for the Handicapped, and at The Landonwood Gardens. She retired to Grove, OK to be among her many cousins, whom she adored.

Johna loved reading, especially mysteries. Her other hobbies were photography,

gardening and knitting.

Johna moved to Lake City in 2007 to be near her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: William E. Harrington, John S. Harrington and Carol (Frank) Rosted all of Lake City. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brigitte

(Adam) Sloat, Melanie Rosted and four great grandsons.

Johna was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen Glaze and an infant son.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home with Chaplain Jerry Larkin officiating.

Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Footprints in Time (Adult Day Program),

PO Box 160, Lake City, MI 49651 or the Ardis Missaukee District Library in Lake City.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com