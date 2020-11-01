Frances Pearl Short, 86, a resident of Jay, Oklahoma passed away at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born July 28, 1934 in Miami, Oklahoma to James Edmon Sr. and Fanny Pearl (Prine) Davis. Frances was a homemaker who loved to spend time with her husband and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and growing her miniature roses. Frances loved the Lord and Elvis Presley Gospel, she worshipped at Imperial Beach Assembly of God where she met her true love Ralph Short and were married March 20, 1954. They drove to Arizona and were married by the Justice of the Peace, witnessing their marriage was Aunt Stella Mae and uncle Ray Joe Foster and later worshipped at Bethany First Assembly of God in Palm City.

Frances was preceded in passing by her parents James Edmon Sr. and Fanny Pearl (Prine) Davis, her husband Ralph Short and two brothers Alfred Hollingsworth and James Edmon Davis Jr.

Survivors include her children Brenda Macevicz and her husband Chad of Zena, Oklahoma, Ralph Short of Imperial Beach, California and Karen Webb and husband Robert of Zena, Oklahoma, two Sisters Corgan Hamlin and Lue Martin and one brother John Davis. Four Grandchildren Scott Webb, Adam Webb and wife Lisa, Ashley Tomimatsu and her husband Jose, Michelle Macevicz, three Great Grandchildren Brayden Webb and Kodi and Ava Folgum.

Frances will be starting her life journey from Miami, Oklahoma to San Diego California; her final resting place will be with her husband Ralph Short being buried at the Miramar National Cemetery. We love you and will miss you every day, till we meet again.

There will be no services for Frances Short. Services have been entrusted to Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Short’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.