The past six months have been fraught with challenges for all of us – as a community, as businesses and as families and individuals. We have all, in our own ways, had to adapt our routines and habits to adjust to a new type of normal as we navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic. For our community, that has meant thoughtfully crafting guidelines to keep the residents of Grove safe and protected. For businesses, it has meant adjusting hours of operation and methods of delivery to keep customers and employees safe. For families and individuals, it has meant making personal decisions about activities, family gatherings, school and a host of other issues. It has been a challenge for all of us.

Here at the Grove Sun, we have weathered this storm with you so far, and we will continue to do so until this pandemic is just a memory. As a business, we have had to wrestle with the same decisions as other owners. Our primary concern has been the welfare of our community, and of our staff. That resulted in the temporary closure of our physical office space on W. 3rd St. Over the last six months, we, and you have had to adapt. Payments are now mailed in. Questions, story tips and advertising inquiries are now handled by phone or email. Through it all, though, we have continued to publish a paper that keeps you informed about what is happening at a local, state and national level.

We have discovered that this has worked well for us. As a small staff, we have all found that we can do everything we need by working remotely. As a result, the decision has been made to close our office in Grove.

Please know this, we are not going anywhere. The Grove Sun will still arrive in your mailbox every Tuesday and Friday as it always has. You can still pick up your local newspaper at any number of racks around town. And our staff will continue to respond to your needs for news, advertising and subscription information in a timely and professional manner. We remain as committed to our community as we have always been, and will continue to be your trusted partner for community information.

As we make this transition, we would like to thank you for your many years of support of the Grove Sun, and for allowing us to be a part of such a vibrant community. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us at 918-786-2228 or email rbranham@gannett.com. Please see below for a list of contacts for anything you might need:

Please mail any payments to Grove Sun, PO Box 940, Miami, OK 74355.

If you have:

News items — news@grtovesun.com

Legals — legals@grovesun.com

Obituaries — obits@grovesun.com

Classified advertising — classifieds@grovesun.com

Retail Advertising – MBradley2@localiq.com

Billing questions – rbranham@gannett.com

General questions – rbranham@gannett.com

Sincerely,

Rebecca Branham, Market Leader

Michelle Bradley, Regional Advertising Director