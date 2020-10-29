Daniel “Danny” Butler, 65 of Arlington, Texas. passed away Friday, October 16th, 2020 due to complications of ALS. Danny was born January 1, 1955 in Rangely, Colorado. Danny grew up in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. and was a 1973 WHS graduate. In 1991 Danny married the love of his life Gaylynn “Lynn” Butler and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. to pursue a career in construction. Danny loved to travel and was very involved in animal rescue and several local charities. Danny adored his family and cherished every moment he was able to spend with his kids and grandkids. Danny is proceeded in death by his father Billy Gene Butler and brother’s Billy and Donny Butler. He is survived by his wife Lynn Butler of the home. Children Matt VanHoose and wife Ayako of Arlington, Texas, Ryan Butler, Cody Butler and wife Aurora, and Lacy Butler and significant other Rustin all of Joplin, Missouri. Mother Ruth Butler of Miami, Oklahoma. Brother’s Robert “Bob” Butler of Joplin, Missouri. and Dale Condit and wife Marsha of Mesquite, Nevada. 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to your local animal shelter or the ALS Foundation.