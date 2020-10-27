Last week, Judge Barry Denney issued a finding that may set free a woman serving a life sentence for vehicular manslaughter. In 2018, a Delaware County jury gave Samantha Perales a life sentence for a 2015 vehicular accident near Kansas, Okla., that took the life of Amberly Bradley.

However, she appealed the conviction to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals claiming that she should have been tried in either federal district court or in Cherokee Tribal court because she is a member of the Osage tribe and the accident occurred on land that is part of the original Cherokee Reservation.

Under a July U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a 5 to 4 decision upheld the existence of the reservations of the Five Civilized tribes in Oklahoma. The ruling is known as the McGirt decision. Denney’s ruling of fact now goes back to the Court of Criminal Appeals for final adjudication.

District Attorney Kenny Wright says because the statutes of limitations on the manslaughter case has passed, the federal court cannot press charges. He noted that the Cherokee Tribal court may make the argument that the statute of limitations was frozen once Perales was convicted in state court and that the Tribal Court may still have the ability to file charges.

However, Wright says that the legal argument of suspending the statute of limitations has never been argued in the Cherokee Tribal Court and there is no guarantee they will pursue the case.

If the Criminal Court of Appeals rules that her case qualifies under the McGirt decision, she would be released from prison and would face no additional charges unless the Cherokees file charges.

During the Oct. 14 hearing before Judge Denney, District Attorney Wright argued that Perales should “not be free from consequences.” He added, “I have a real problem with her going free after killing a person. This affects real people. It affects our victim’s family. Victims have a constitutional right to justice.”

Wright says there are least a dozen similar cases pending in his district of Ottawa and Delaware Counties.

A similar situation involving the Miami tribe involves a case being heard in Ottawa County. Rebecca Leoppard was arrested in August 2019 on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery. According to Wright she assaulted her husband with a baseball bat and caused severe injuries.

She pled not guilty and is awaiting trial in Ottawa County District Court. However, she has challenged the validity of the state's jurisdiction based on the same basis as Perales. She is a member of an Indian tribe and the alleged assault happened on Miami Tribe land. If the determination is the same as Perales, it would establish the precedent for the Miami tribe just as Perales would establish the precedent for the Cherokee tribe.

All future cases involving a tribe member and an incident on tribal landwould either have to be filed in the federal Northern District Attorney or by the tribe on whose land the offense occurred.

In addition, Wright says there are thousands of cases of people in prison who may raise the question of jurisdiction, many of whom may also be freed because of the statute of limitations has expired. Even if the statute of limitations has not expired, the person would have to be retried and convicted in either federal or tribal court.

Recognizing these issues, Oklahoma Attorney General Attorney General Mike Hunter has sent a letter to federal, state and Native American tribal leaders suggesting support for federal legislation that would allow the tribes the option of sharing state jurisdiction on criminal matters.

Under the proposal the tribes could either join with the state or proceed on their own.

Wright believes this is a practical solution that would solve many of the complicated issues for law enforcement.

Hunter noted, “Federal prosecutors are doing all they can to keep up with the cases that are being handed to them, but their resources are being stretched. All the while, the state’s courts, prosecutors and corrections system are ready and willing to help. However, Congress must act to give the state and the tribes the authority to enter into these agreements. We already have the authority to compact on other important issues, such as child welfare, water rights and gaming, all of which were authorized by federal legislation”

Hunter is also suggesting state leaders begin developing a process for establishing compacts with the Five Tribes concerning civil issues that have arisen because of the McGirt ruling.

Wright noted that if a tribe entered into a compact agreement, they could at any time cancel that agreement. Wright believes a compact agreement would give time for the tribes to expand their tribal court systems, set up prisons and juvenile programs.