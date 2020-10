Winton Parker, 92 of Grove, passed away October 24, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church. For full obituary or to leave condolences please visit www.honoringmemories.com