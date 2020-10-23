MIAMI — Friday night’s Miami-Catoosa football game has been cancelled.

Catoosa has had most of its players quarantined due to COVID-19 issues, according to Miami athletic director Chad Davis.

Davis said he learned about the decision late this morning during a conference call with officials at Catoosa.

While they have had to deal with a handful of individuals quarantined, it's the first time the Wardogs have had a game cancelled.

“The positive thing is it doesn’t have to do with us,” said Davis, who was notified of the decision at 11:05 a.m. this morning.

“I hate it for them, I hate it for our kids. There’s a lot of reasons it’s not a good deal for us.”

Tonight was to have been an Oklahoma National Guard game of the week.

Miami (0-7) now will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Skiatook on Oct. 30 and at Grove on Nov. 6.

There now has been upwards of 25 cancellations statewide, according to high school writer Cameron Jourdan of The Oklahoman.

Because 4A-3 is considered a flagged district, coaches will use a seeding system to set up pairings for a play-in round, which will now be Week 11 for Oklahoma high schools.

Commerce had its game with Fairland cancelled Thursday due to a COVID outbreak and Quapaw’s clash with Oklahoma Union had been scrapped earlier in the week.

As a result, Quapaw now will play at Commerce tonight in a hybrid varsity-junior varsity game.

The first half will feature varsity players while JVs will play in the final two quarters.