MIAMI — Fifteen actors will bring 76 legendary characters to life Sunday, Oct. 25 on the steps of the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Fine Arts Center.

Presented by the NEO Theatre Experience, the second annual Shakespeare on the Steps features scenes from the author's most famous plays.

Each student selected their own scene to cast, costume, and co-direct with Aaron Smith, recently named the NEO Theatre Experience artistic director.

"We start with Shakespeare because it's a challenge," said Smith. "There's no place to hide unfinished work. No flashy set or special effects. The magic is in the verse and the story and within these young performers who love theatre."

With only three weeks of rehearsals before the one-day performance, Smith worked with students both as a group and individually on special memorization and characterization techniques.

"Shakespeare is much more difficult to memorize than a typical show, especially with only 15 days of room rehearsal,” said NEO freshman Aaron Bishop. “We learned to find the story each line tells and how to apply the throughline to each character in a special way."

Shakespeare on the Steps is free for NEO students and employees. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and teens at the door. Cash and checks will be accepted.

All seating is general admission.

The show runs two hours with intermission and will take place outdoors. In the event of bad weather, performances will move into the Fine Arts Center with social distanced seating.

Masks are required on NEO campus.

Cast listed below with their main character:

Aaron Bishop – Sly, "Taming of the Shrew"

Heather Moss – Lady Anne, "Richard III"

Hayley Holloran – Viola, " Twelfth Night"

Matthew Jordan – Macbeth, "Macbeth"

Danica Rowe – Cleopatra, "Antony and Cleopatra"

Myah Cearley – Adriana, "Comedy of Errors"

Ryland Asher – Macbeth, "Macbeth"

Anna Seat – Juliet, "Romeo and Juliet"

Karley Jones – Kathrine, "Taming of the Shrew"

Charlotte Kitsune – Dogberry, "Much ado About Nothing"

True Williams – King Henry, "Henry V"

Tyler Tinsley – Hamlet, "Hamlet"

Kaeli Maxwell – Katherine, "The Taming of the Shrew"

Sam Smith – Live Music Accompaniment

Dustin Warner – William Shakespeare

Rachel Sanda – Costume Consultant