Friday night’s Fairland-Commerce football game has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fairland.

As a result, Commerce now will mark homecoming by hosting Quapaw in a non-district game.

The teams still will play in Week 10 in a game that will count in the A-5 standings.

In Friday’s game, teams will play their varsity squads in the first half then turn things over to the junior varsity teams.

The Owls, whose roster has been depleted due to quarantine, also has had to cancel its home game with Quapaw on Friday, Oct. 30.

Athletic director Justin Goins said Fairland now plans to mark homecoming on Nov. 5 against Oklahoma Union

By picking up the game against Commerce, this gives the Cats a chance to not be idle for back-to-back weeks.

The Owls have already had two games postponed and made up on a Monday, Ketchum and Wyandotte.

Because it's a “flagged” district — A-5 will use a ranking system to set seeds for Week 11 play-in games that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association announced last week.

Afton is the only one of the eight teams in A-5 that hasn’t had a game affected by the coronavirus.

Under the new system, every team in the state will advance to post-season play and championship games in all nine classes will be bumped back a week.