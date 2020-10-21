On Highway 125 traveling from Bernice to Monkey Island, visitors often see several horses lined up along a fence quietly munching from buckets tied to fence posts. Those horses are some of the 65 that are part of the Royal Ranch.

The couple who began the ranch 27 years ago, Val and Nancy Saamer, moved here from Chicago. The couple had a typical urban lifestyle when one day Val said he was having a mid-life crisis. Val told Nancy that he wanted to start a horse ranch in Grove near where Nancy’s sister lived. The couple had visited her at Shangri-La Resort.

However, it turns out Val didn’t know anything about the horse business. Nancy, a native of New York, had horses and tried to talk him out of the idea. However, she says Val plunged into reading and learning everything about horses. So, the couple found the acreage and moved to Oklahoma in January 1994. Nancy says when they arrived it was snowing and colder in Oklahoma than it was when they left Chicago.

Their initial idea was to board horses, provide trail rides and do some breeding. Apparently, Val found out that reading about horses was different than the reality of doing all the physical lifting of feed, hay and dealing with the horses. After about five years, Val declared that he wanted to add a winery. The idea didn’t surprise Nancy as Val had been collecting wines since 1970 and taught dining room service in Boston as well as managed several high-end restaurants. In Chicago, he managed the Wine Room at the 95th Restaurant in the John Hancock Building.

In 2004, they planted their first grapevines which were followed by an additional 500 vines in 2005 along with additional plantings in 2006 and 2007.

At the same time Val worked at the Shebang Restaurant, the Greenery Roo” at Shangri-La as well as at the Cherokee Yacht Club. Val got his first taste of winery and vineyard work training with Marsha and Gary Butler at Summerside Vineyards and Winery in Vinita

The couple’s Monkey Island Winery was established in 2010. Now the winery is a full-time occupation for Val. He has expanded the operation to include three cottages and a wine tasting center. Val ferments and bottles wine made from purchased juice, along with Cynthiana/Norton from the vineyards along with pear, peach and blackberry wines from Monkey Island fruit. Tastings may be set up by calling 918-257-1166 or drop by to purchase some of the locally made wines.

Meanwhile, Nancy manages the Royal Horse Ranch which offers a wide variety of

services including boarding, riding lessons, horse training, stud services and horse

motel for the traveler who needs to keep a horse on a short-term basis.

She also is known as the “rescue lady.” That is because her ranch is home to a wide variety of rescue animals including about 28 cats, a variety of dogs and goats. Some of the rescues are part of a petting zoo that the Horse Ranch offers as part of its facility.

Trail rides are offered every day except Tuesday. An hour trail ride goes through the oak-hickory forest as well as to the lakeshore. It is an adventure in outdoor education as guides talk about the history and the wildlife as well as provide a riding adventure. Riders must be at least 4 years of age and the cost is $40.

Horseback riding lessons are also available and hayrides. The ranch hosts many corporate and family gatherings which can include hayrides and petting zoo as a special feature.

Their website is www.royalhorseranch.net or you can contact the ranch by calling 918-257-4195.