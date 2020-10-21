A hearing on Wednesday of a jury-imposed life sentence for a manslaughter conviction may be the first of between 2,000 and 3,000 cases that will have to be reviewed by Delaware County District judges over the next few months.

On Wednesday, Judge Barry Denney heard the appeal of Samantha Perales who was convicted in 2018 of vehicular manslaughter. She was sentenced to a life sentence for a 2015 vehicular accident that took the life of Amberly Bradley on Highway 59 near Kansas, Ok.

Perales, a member of the Osage tribe, was found to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and was driving with a license that had expired six years prior to the accident.

Under a U.S. Supreme Court decision issued in July, known as the McGirt decision, if a Native American tribe member commits a crime on a federally established Indian reservation, the state cannot prosecute the crime. The 5 to 4 decision of the U.S. Supreme Cout has far reaching implications.

The appeal is centered on whether the crime took place on a reservation and was committed by a member of an Indian tribe. If both of these criteria are established, then under the July decision, the state of Oklahoma would not have jurisdiction to prosecute the case.

Both the state and the defense stipulated that Perales is a member of an Indian tribe and that the accident which took the life of Bradley was within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation as established by Congressional treaties written in the 1800s.

If Judge Denney rules that the state did not have authority to prosecute Perales, she will likely go free and face no punishment. That is because the vehicular manslaughter statute requires prosecution within four years of the incident.

District Attorney Kenny Wright argued for the state that Perales should “not let Ms. Perales be free from consequences.” He said, “I don’t have a solution to the situation, but this (releasing her) is definitely not justice.”

In an emotional closing to the hearing Wright noted, “I have a real problem with her going free after killing a person. This affects real people. It affects our victim’s family. Victims have a constitutional right to justice.”

The Cherokee Nation also addressed the court. Assistant Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo told the court that she was appearing because “of promises made in 1833 that guaranteed a permanent home to the Cherokees without state sovereignty that we would have our own government.”

She also noted that the Treaty of 1866 gave exclusive right to the Cherokees over all criminal and civil case and set the Nation apart for being “free from becoming part of any state so that they could enjoy a government of their own choice.”

She told the court that the reservation area was established and was clearly marked with iron boundary markers.

Judge Denney took the case under advisement saying that he wanted to read the actual treaties that established the reservations. The original treaty was in 1833 and 1835. They were amended in 1846 and 1801 and 1893.