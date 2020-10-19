Jay Lady Bulldogs welcomed their new basketball head coach, Tony Rosebrough. He replaced Kayla Denton, who only coached the Lady Bulldogs last year.

Coach Rosebrough comes to Jay with 22 years of coaching experience behind him.

He began his coaching career in Locust Grove, then coached in Vinita, Salina, Inola and Ketchum.

Rosebrough’s record in Salina was (19 -7), getting them to State six of his 10 years at Vinita, winning State once.

He said he came in behind former coach Scott Reed and “he had already a great program going, I just built on it…he’s a great coach.”

Rosebrough has been very familiar and respectful of Jay basketball and was excited when a couple of friends let him know the position was open.

In fact, while he was at Vinita, they had some big battles with Jay; actually “every game with Jay was a big battle” commented Rosebrough.

The Lady Bulldogs, at that time, were coached by none other than Jay’s new Superintendent, Leann Barnwell.

When asked why he came to Jay, he said a couple of his coach friends encouraged him to throw his hat in the circle because both felt he would be a great fit for Jay.

He shared that Jay athletes have a reputation of working hard and he has observed that as the girls participate in cross country, “even the softball girls have worked out for conditioning” as they look to basketball.

He is looking forward to seeing the girls on the court and excited about the possibilities for Lady Bulldogs basketball this year.

He has six seniors returning “we’re senior heavy,” with a number of freshman and sophomores coming on, besides the juniors and they’re not afraid to work hard.

Though no coaching can happen yet, he has been able to watch the girls as they practice shooting drills and work on conditioning.

Once they get into official practice, the team will work on core skills, building a good defense, getting the little things right and just working hard.

Jay is in the very tough Verdigris Valley Conference (VVC), in fact, historically, almost every year some school from the VVC makes it to State or wins State and this year won’t be any different.

His goal is to make 500 this year in this very tough conference, then keep building from there.

Rosebrough commented about himself “I’m a structure, discipline guy; Get after them when needed and compliment them when they do a good job.”

He adds “I just do my thing, that’s about it.”

The Lady Bulldogs would very much like to be the next team Rosebrough takes to State and he would share that same goal.

As the teams get ready to begin the season, COVID-19 still keeps the season up in the air, not knowing how it will affect the season, the teams and the individual players.

Nevertheless, the first scrimmage will be at Tahlequah on November 3, with the first home game against….yep, Vinita.

Nothing like launching the season with a battle.