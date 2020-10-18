Vickie Lea (Hurst) Stephens of Ste. Genevieve passed away October 12, 2020, at the age of 73 years. She was born January 5, 1947, in Vinita, OK, to the late Jack and Maxine (Spunaugle) Hurst.

Vickie was a school teacher for 39 years. She enjoyed the outdoors and hunting with her husband, Butch. Her true joy was spending time with her grandchildren and entire family and her friends.

She is survived by her husband, M.W. “Butch” Stephens, Jr.; loving mother of Marty Pogue (deceased), Kyle (Christy) Pogue, Kristi (Shane) Byington, and stepson Ron Evans, and 6 grandchildren: Brandon, Trevor, Alli, Megan, Natalie and Mitchell. Vickie is also survived by her sister, Jacque (Ronnie) Inman and brother, Johnnie (Betsy) Hurst, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with Chaplain Ben Chapman officiating. If desired, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Wood Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.