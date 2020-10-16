Darrel L. Keller, 79, of Parsons, Kansas, passed away in his home at 7:53 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of the home.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Parsons. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday. The funeral service can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.

Memorials are suggested to the Parsons Arboretum, Proud Animal Lovers Shelter (PALS), or Calvary Baptist Church. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

