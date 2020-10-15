It appears that Delaware County has a fulltime interim Sheriff after the County Commissioners unanimously appointed Mike Wilkerson to the position at their Tuesday meeting. Wilkerson lost the Republican runoff election held in August to Mark Berry. The vacancy occurred when Sheriff Harlan Moore retired at the end of September before his term expired. The sheriff-elect Mark Berry is under investigation by the state agency that certifies law enforcement officials

It appears that Delaware County has a fulltime interim Sheriff after the County Commissioners unanimously appointed Mike Wilkerson to the position at their Tuesday meeting. Wilkerson lost the Republican runoff election held in August to Mark Berry.

The vacancy occurred when Sheriff Harlan Moore retired at the end of September before his term expired. The sheriff-elect Mark Berry is under investigation by the state agency that certifies law enforcement officials and, therefore, was not considered for the interim appointment. Berry is not scheduled to take over the office until January.

Wilkerson is a life-long Delaware County resident and has been in law enforcement for 49 years.

He began his career with Siloam Springs Police Department and Mike rose to the rank of Sergeant, supervising five officers and the jail.

Wilkerson later served as a deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff Office and became a supervisor and lead investigator for six years.

He also served as the State Investigator for District 27 which includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties. Most recently he served as the chief of the Kansas Police Department.

He told voters during the campaign that “My purpose in running for sheriff is to bring back a Sheriff’s Department that the people of this county can be proud of and trust in. You have to know the deputy in your area and trust them, and I want to bring that back.”

The County Commissioners also formally accepted the resignation of Mark Wall as interim Sheriff after he resigned Oct. 7, a week after he was appointed. The Commissioners also officially appointed Brandon Houston as Wall’s Under Sheriff. Houston oversaw the department for the week between Wall's resignation and the Commission's appointment of Wilkerson on Tuesday.